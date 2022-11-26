Governor pledges to protect KP’s rights

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday said that he would play his role in safeguarding the rights of the province. Talking to reporters here, he would spare no effort to help the province get its due rights enshrined in the constitution. He said he would play his role in securing the arrears of the province from the federal government.

Welcoming the appointment of the army chief, he said this had happened for the second time in the country’s history that chief of army staff was appointed on the basis of seniority, which was a good omen. He said that this would promote trust among the state institutions.

Ghulam Ali said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was flexing muscles to send the federal government packing, which was uncalled-for. He said that the resources of the province was being spent on the useless long march. He said the PTI would postpone its long march after the appointment of the army chief. The governor said that there was a dire need to promote tolerance in order to end the prevailing bitterness in the country’s politics.

Ghulam Ali said that he would also look into the poor financial affairs of the universities in the province and would try to correct them. Meanwhile, Governor Ghulam Ali visited Wali Bagh in Charsadda and met the Awami National Party leaders, including its provincial president Aimal Wali Khan. ANP leaders Sardar Hussain Babak, Senator Hidayatullah, Sultan Mohammad Khan and others were also present. Aimal Wali congratulated Ghulam Ali on becoming the governor.