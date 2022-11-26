Security for long march, Pak-England Test match

LAHORE:Acting IG Punjab directed the police to be on high alert to maintain law and order in the province in view of long march and the Pak-England Test match in Rawalpindi. He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office on Friday.

The overall situation of law and order, long march security, crime prevention and other issues were discussed in the meeting. IG Punjab directed that effective steps should be taken under comprehensive strategy for peaceful conduct of Pak-England Test match and all resources should be used for the security of all foreign visitors including cricket players and match officials. He directed the officials concerned that search, sweep and combing operations should be continued on a daily basis in the hotel, around the stadium and adjacent areas. He said that in view of long march and the cricket match, an effective alternative traffic management plan should be chalked out and no roads should be closed unnecessarily.