The people’s gifts

The Toshakhana scandal is a perfect example of how our elites use public office to enrich themselves. Prime ministers are supposed to be the servants of the people, managing the affairs of state on their behalf and for their benefit. In exchange the public pays them a salary via taxation. By this logic, the gifts one receives as prime minister are accepted on behalf of the people and belong to them; they are not meant to serve as means for the PM to enrich himself or his family members.

By engaging in such activities, the PM is effectively defrauding the people. Going forward, all gifts received by PMs and other public officials from foreign dignitaries should be deposited in a state museum that is open to the public.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad