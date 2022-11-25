Mufti Taqi Usmani welcomes appointment of Hafiz-e-Quran as COAS

KARACHI: Mufti Taqi Usmani Thursday applauded the appointment of Lt General Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff.

Taking to Twitter, he said for the first time in the history of the country, a Hafiz Quran was being appointed as the army chief.

“General Asim Munir has memorised the Holy Quran in Madinah. It is hoped that he will keep the Quranic instructions in mind while performing his duties. His appointment deserves a warm welcome,” wrote Usmani.