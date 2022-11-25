Farooq Sattar joins students’ demo against ‘out-of-syllabus’ MDCAT question paper

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Restoration Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar participated in a protest demonstration organised by a number of candidates who on Thursday gathered outside the Dow University of Health Science over out-of-syllabus questions after the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) announced the results of the MDCAT 2022.

The students were of the view say that the varsity prepared the MDCAT question paper and a number of questions were out of the syllabus. The gate of the Dow University was closed during the demonstration. The protesters chanted slogans against the varsity administration and the PMC, demanding cancelation of the results.

However, when Sattar saw the crowd of students, he scaled the gate of the university and went inside. At the time of the protest, the main entrance of the varsity was closed. Speaking on the occasion, Sattar said injustice had been done to the students and he supported their protest. However, the DUHS VC assured him that the question paper would be made public with the permission of the PMC president.