Plant installed to dispose of solid waste

ABBOTTABAD: The Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad has installed a plant to dispose of solid waste of 1,200 households of model neighbourhood council ward 11.
The plant was installed at Salhad dumping point at a cost of Rs15 million.
Project Manager Oxfam Pakistan Farah Munawwar, Rashida Duaha of
Umar Asghar Foundation, Chairman Board of Governors Major (R) Zulfikar Ahmed, Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rehan Yusuf and others attended the inauguration ceremony.
Rehan Yusuf said that the company was striving to provide facilities to the people with the available resources. He said that the company was trying to transfer the water distribution machinery to solar system.
He said his company had provided baskets to every house to collect kitchen and other waste. The official said that handcarts and two rickshaws were being used to transport the waste to the solid waste management plant.
