After appointment of COAS: PTI to show its cards if polls not held, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The PTI will disclose its strategy if elections are not held after the appointment of the COAS. This was stated by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry while talking to a private news channel.

The former minister in PTI’s cabinet, said PTI had held negotiations were with the government on snap elections but the incumbent rulers being afraid of their defeat refused to announce the date of election. “The government should announce polls date so, we can settle the rest of the framework,” he added. The new elections, he said is the way to address the crises confronting the country, he said.

Earlier, speaking to journalists at Lahore, Fawad claimed that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari had agreed to impose martial law in the country. “If there is any obstacle in the way of martial law, it is PTI. Martial law will not be imposed in the country.

Fawad said that the preparations for the long march are underway, adding that 35 to 40,000 people will reach Rawalpindi on Friday night. Imran Khan will announce the future course of action in Rawalpindi, he said.

Slamming the government on appointment of the army chief, he said defence and the interior ministers are making different statements on the issue. “We want the matter to be resolved without any controversy, and we have no favorite candidate,” he said. The government has turned a key appointment into a controversial issue by holding consultations of the thieves, he charged.