Morocco bus crash leaves 11 dead

RABAT: At least 11 people died and 43 were injured on Tuesday when their bus overturned on a highway in northern Morocco, authorities said.
The vehicle overturned a few kilometres from the city of Taza in the country´s mountainous northeast. Authorities have opened an enquiry into the disaster. Long-distance buses are widely used in Morocco, especially in rural areas where many people lack the financial means to own a car. Road accidents are common and often result in fatalities.
In August, 23 people were killed and 36 injured when their bus overturned on a bend east of Morocco´s economic capital Casablanca, one of the deadliest such accidents in recent years. An average of 3,500 road deaths and 12,000 injuries are recorded annually in Morocco, according to the National Road Safety Agency, with an average of 10 deaths per day.
ROME: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is taking one of Italy´s best-known investigative journalists to court for...
HAVANA: Acclaimed Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist Pablo Milanes died early on Tuesday in Spain, where he had...
MOSCOW: Explosions killed three people on Tuesday in two villages in Russia´s Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine,...
ATHENS: Greece´s coastguard on Tuesday was rescuing a fishing boat with up to 500 migrants onboard in strong winds...
ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan has dismissed international criticism of its presidential vote, in which incumbent...
EDINBURGH: A 22-year-old man who heckled Prince Andrew as he walked behind his mother Queen Elizabeth II´s coffin in...
Comments