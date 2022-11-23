Rocket fire kills five civilians in Syria

AZAZ, Syria: Five civilians were killed and three others seriously wounded in northwest Syria on Tuesday when rockets were fired at a city controlled by Turkish proxy forces, a war monitor said.

One child was among the dead when rockets targeted a market in Azaz, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The rockets were fired from northern Aleppo province, which is controlled by Syrian regime and Kurdish forces, the Britain-based monitor said, without identifying who was responsible.

An AFP correspondent at the scene in Azaz saw three bodies, including one that appeared to be that of a child. Ankara has repeatedly carried out cross-border strikes against Kurdish positions in northern Syria in recent days.