Celebrations begin to mark 40 years of AKRSP

CHITRAL: A three-day celebration began on Monday to mark the completion of 40 years of the Aga Khan Rural Support Program (AKRSP) in Chitral with the theme of “40 years of localism and local development.”

Speaking as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, Lower Chitral Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq said that AKRSP had done a great job in empowering the communities in the region. He congratulated the organization on completing 40 years of operation and appreciated its role in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

Earlier, AKRSP Regional Programme Manager Akhtar Ali explained the objectives of the 40th-anniversary celebrations of the organization and appreciated the spirit of the participants.

Reading out the message of AKRSP General Manager Jameeluddin, he said 40 years of community service would not have been possible without the continuous support of the local communities which were working on the golden principles of organization, including skill and savings.

District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood was the chief guest in another session. The community was represented by former chairman of District Council Khurshid Ali Khan, Engineer Sardar Ayub, Sahib Nadir Advocate, Shakur Muhammad, Imaduddin and Rehmat, Ghafoor Baig.

The speakers elaborated on the role of the AKRSP in Chitral in removing backwardness, pioneering new ideas of rural development and organizing the community on a sustainable basis.