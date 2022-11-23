Tunnel vision

The current government assumed power to curb inflation and provide relief to the people. Over seven months on, the government seems to have done nothing to tackle inflation and strengthen the economy. They seem more focused on their personal issues, such as the cases against them and the opposition by Imran Khan.
It appears that the parties in power and the opposition only have one issue they care about: who will be the next COAS. Both sides appear to have forgotten that if Pakistan goes into default, who gets the job will not matter. Unfortunately, our leadership is so obsessed with power and self-interest that they fail to see the obvious.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
