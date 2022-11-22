Awaran calling

The district of Awaran is lacking a range of basic facilities ranging from schools to power. Due to the shortage of universities in the region, its students are forced to complete their studies in other districts or provinces at great expense. Those who are unable to afford the expense are left with an incomplete education.

Unemployment is another serious issue plaguing this district, forcing job seekers to leave the region for elsewhere. It is high time that the provincial and federal governments pay attention to the development of Awaran.

Abdul Samad

Awaran