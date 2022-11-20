Squabbling children

With each passing day, political tensions are escalating in Pakistan. Rather than settling their disputes in parliament, the politicians have taken their fights to every other conceivable avenue, be it the streets or the courts. This trend is weakening our democratic institutions and invites the unnecessary interference of the courts and the bureaucracy in political matters.
Rather than calling each other names and complaining to the teacher (courts, NAB etc.) like children, the politicians should sit down and resolve their differences. Their inattention to the problems of the people comes at a great cost to the country.
Ali Muhammad Khan
Sukkur
