Court hands over Naveed to JIT for 12-day physical remand

GUJRANWALA: Police produced the accused involved in the attack on Imran Khan before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) while the judge awarded a 12-day physical remand of the accused Thursday.

Accused Naveed was held at the spot when he opened fire at Imran during the long march in Wazirabad on 3rd November.

Additional IGP Ehsanullah Chauhan and SP Malik Tariq were also present on the occasion of Naveed’s appearance before the court. The police demanded 30-day physical remand while the court handed over the accused Naveed to the JIT on physical remand for 12 days. There was strict security outside the court on the appearance of the accused.

Meanwhile, in another case of threatening the PTI chief Imran Khan, the Anti-Terrorism Court rejected the further remand of the accused and ordered to send the main accused Rai Qamer Zaman to jail on judicial remand. In the same case, Special Assistant to PM Ata Tarar, Saira Afzal Tarar and others are on interim bail till November 21.