 
close
Friday November 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Watch sold at half of its market value

Imran Khan inflicted heavy loss on the national exchequer as he sold the Toshakhana watch for Rs51 million in market while its market value was Rs100 million

By News Desk
November 18, 2022
Zahoor, the Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire poses with the gifts that he bought from Farah Gogi. — Exclusive picture provided by author
 Zahoor, the Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire poses with the gifts that he bought from Farah Gogi. — Exclusive picture provided by author

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan inflicted heavy loss on the national exchequer as he sold the Toshakhana watch for Rs51 million in market while its market value was Rs100 million. 

The Toshakhana administration informed Imran Khan that the market value of the gift was Rs100 million. Imran claims he sold it in the market at Rs51 million, half of the market value and deposited 20 percent in the Toshakhana.

Comments