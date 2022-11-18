Haseeb wins 9th IC Inter School Tennis title

KARACHI: M Haseeb from Govt. Jatt Line School won the 9th IC Inter School Tennis Championships at Custom Public School here on Thursday.
He defeated Ayan Ahmed from Jutt Line Govt. School 10-5 in the final. As many as 44 students from 10 schools participated in this event. Nassim Ahmed, Secretary International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan, was the chief guest and distributed trophies among the winners and runner-ups.
