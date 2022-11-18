PO arrested in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested a dreaded proclaimed offender in Talab Banda in Tappi area in the district on Thursday. Speaking at a press conference, Superintendent of Police (operation) Bilal Ahmad said that the special police team raided a hideout in Talab Banda in Tappi area and arrested the PO Sher Muhammad after a tough resistance. Taking action on intelligence-based information, he said that the PO was a symbol of fear and was involved in dozens of attacks on police security forces and common people in various areas of different districts of the province. He alleged the accused a running a racket of criminals and gangsters and was wanted to police in crimes of heinous nature, including murders, theft, dacoities and robberies.