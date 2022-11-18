PO arrested in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested a dreaded proclaimed offender in Talab Banda in Tappi area in the district on Thursday. Speaking at a press conference, Superintendent of Police (operation) Bilal Ahmad said that the special police team raided a hideout in Talab Banda in Tappi area and arrested the PO Sher Muhammad after a tough resistance. Taking action on intelligence-based information, he said that the PO was a symbol of fear and was involved in dozens of attacks on police security forces and common people in various areas of different districts of the province. He alleged the accused a running a racket of criminals and gangsters and was wanted to police in crimes of heinous nature, including murders, theft, dacoities and robberies.
ISLAMABAD: Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani demanded that the federal government...
LAHORE: The Centre and the Punjab government have locked horns over the appointment of the Punjab chief secretary and...
ISLAMABAD: PTI ex-leader Faisal Vawda appeared before the NAB JIT in misappropriation of funds from the United...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday set aside a notification of demotion of five police officials involved in...
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said former prime minister Imran Khan was...
Politicians from the PTI claim on social media that Geo Television has taken down a prime-time program from YouTube,...
Comments