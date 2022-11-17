Punjab governor stresses medical research

LAHORE: Governor/Chancellor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the use of technology has become very important with time and students should come forward in technology and entrepreneurship.

“The telemedicine centres were established, which played a very important role during corona pandemic,” he said while addressing the gathering at the 12th Convocation of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Wednesday. Principal Secretary to the Governor Nabeel Ahmed Awan and Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Ahmed Javed Qazi attended the ceremony as guest of honour.

Addressing the convocation, Governor Balighur Rehman said that King Edward Medical University is a great educational institution and has always played a key role in the development of medical education. He said that it is also commendable that the teachers and students continued their journey of education without compromising on quality even the corona pandemic.

He urged the students to become a good doctor as well as a good human being, adding he said, your good character will determine success in this world and hereafter. He said as chancellor solving the problems related to the universities is his top priority. He said that no student should be deprived of education due to financial problems and such students should be helped through educational scholarships.

The governor said that the university should focus on medical research as well as on basic research. He said an endowment fund of 5 billion rupees should be established in King Edward Medical University with the donation of alumni, the amount of which should be spent on infrastructure to be used for research, development and building and upgrading laboratories. He said that the main purpose of universities is to conduct research and the students should make research a feature of their lives in every case.

Addressing the students, he said, " Don't believe what you hear rather do research and find out the facts.” He said see the reports of Transparency International and find out, when corruption was more and when was less, adding which government has given priority to education and in which period the economy developed and GDP growth improved should also be researched.

He said it is everyone's right to protest peacefully but always keep in mind that the patients don't suffer and do not block roads, so as not to cause inconvenience to the public. On this occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman distributed medals and degrees to the students while presenting a cheque of Rs 100,000 to Dr Sara Mohsin, who got first position in all subjects and got 20 medals on the behalf of the university. Degrees were given to more than 300 students in the convocation, including 331 MBBS students and 77 post-graduate students, while more than 17 medals were awarded to post-graduate and MBBS students who secured the highest positions.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, shed light on the institution's performance and various programs. He said that King Edward Medical University, the historical and prestigious institution of South Asia which has been maintaining the tradition of being the top merit university of the country since its inception.