Number of stray dogs at shelter home increases to 400

Islamabad : A total of 400 stray dogs are currently being provided necessary facilities at first ever government-owned Stray Dog Population Control Centre in Islamabad.

The stray dogs were captured from different areas of the city and later shifted to this centre. The local people at their own also captured and brought stray dogs to this facility that was recently inaugurated by the local administration. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is providing food, protection and medical treatment to stray dogs being kept at the centre. Newborn puppies have been placed separately with their nursing mothers.

Stray dogs are vaccinated that reduce their breeding ability and make them more humane. Now these dogs are living their natural life and will die their natural death.

It is pertinent to mention here that a volunteer from Islamabad had come forward to provide shelter and medical care to stray dogs in March 2021 after a ban was imposed on their culling by the local administration.

The centre also provides help in prevention of unnecessary pain and sufferings of stray dogs. It also helps create awareness towards responsible dog ownership in the city. An official has said “There was a time when hundreds of complaints were being filed by the residents through Pakistan Citizen Portal about stray dogs in their areas. But we could do nothing because there was ban on killing the dogs and on the other side there was no alternative arrangement to tackle this issue.”

He said “Actually we never have exact data about number of stray dogs in the city. So we are also in discussion with the non-governmental organisations to evolve a mechanism to get to know about total population of stray dogs.” “This centre has the capacity of hosting 500 dogs and in future it will be extended to 1,000. We will also educate the people about dog ownership that can help address this issue,” he said.