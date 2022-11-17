No trees, no us

Unfortunately, throughout our country, trees and forests are being cut down for cash. When valued against the ecological importance of these trees and the vital role they play in ensuring a stable environment, no amount of money can possibly be enough for destroying them.
These trees are not only crucial for the survival of wildlife but our own survival as well. Instead of destroying our natural heritage and leaving ourselves more vulnerable to natural disasters such as floods, we should be reforesting large swathes of our country. We need to balance our economic and ecological needs.
Shah Murad
Tump
I would like to draw attention to the plight of government pensioners who have been retired for 25 years or more. The...
The city of Turbat has a huge drug addiction problem, and the addicts are mostly young people. Drugs are easily...
The purchase and sale of arms with fake licences is quite common in Karachi, where it is not unusual for large caches...
This refers to the letter 'Teacher training’ by Maria Yaseen. The letter highlights the lack of training for...
According to news reports on the high rates of suicide in Gilgit-Baltistan, most of the suicides in the region involve...
I have been living in Block 8, Gulistan-e-Johar for over three years. Currently, in our area, there is no electricity,...
Comments