No trees, no us

Unfortunately, throughout our country, trees and forests are being cut down for cash. When valued against the ecological importance of these trees and the vital role they play in ensuring a stable environment, no amount of money can possibly be enough for destroying them.

These trees are not only crucial for the survival of wildlife but our own survival as well. Instead of destroying our natural heritage and leaving ourselves more vulnerable to natural disasters such as floods, we should be reforesting large swathes of our country. We need to balance our economic and ecological needs.

Shah Murad

Tump