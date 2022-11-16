ETEA hands over entry test results to KMU

PESHAWAR: Education Testing and Evaluation Authority (ETEA) has handed over the result of the entrance test for medical and dental colleges to Khyber Medical University (KMU) which would forward it to the Pakistan Medical Commission for a formal announcement.

Sources said that some 22,000 out of the total 46,232 candidates had qualified the test. The details showed that 177 candidates got 90 percent and above marks. A female candidate has topped the test by obtaining 192 out of the total 200 marks followed by two male candidates in the second and third positions with 190 and 188 marks, respectively.

As many as 3720 candidates secured 80 to 89.57 percent marks, 6705 candidates secured marks from 70 to 79.5 percent, 7451 from 60 to 69.5 percent, 3921 from 55 to 59.5 percent, 3902 candidates got 50 to 55.5 percent marks.

A total of 17,628 candidates failed to qualify the test by securing marks below 50 percent, the sources said. The overall result was 50.48 percent.

The PMC had directed the medical universities in all four provinces to conduct the test in their respective provinces. Last year, the PMC had conducted the test and had to face multiple complaints.

The KMU in line with the PMC directives signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ETEA for conducting the test and the two organizations jointly conducted the test in the province on November 13.

Some 13 examination centres had been arranged in nine regions of the province where the test was arranged simultaneously.

According to ETEA officials, excellent arrangements had been put in place for the test with the help and support of the respective district administrations, police, rescue 1122 and KMU.

In accordance with the MoU, the ETEA uploaded the solved answer sheets of the students with the solution key on its official website within 24 hours of the test.

Similarly, the result of the test was compiled within 48 hours of the test in line with the MoU.

The result has been handed over to KMU which would pass it on to PMC. The PMC would compile a consolidated result of the whole country and release it within stipulated time.

Admissions to all the public and private sector medical and dental colleges would be made on the basis of this test along with the marks of FSc.

The total number of seats available in the public sector mediate colleges of the province are 1,750, while in private colleges more than 1300 seats are available.

The admissions would be given strictly on merit in both the public sector and private medical and dental colleges.