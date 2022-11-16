CTD cop injured in gun battle with terrorists dies

A policeman of the Counter-Terrorism Department breathed his last on Tuesday after remaining under treatment at a private hospital for one and a half months.

Head Constable Arshad Jadoon, the father of three children, was shot in his back during an exchange of fire with terrorists on October 1 in the Ahsanabad area along the Super Highway. The body had been handed over to the heirs for burial.

During the encounter, two high-profile members of the outlawed militant Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) group, who had allegedly planned a suicide attack targeting a procession of 12th Rabiul Awwal, were also killed.

The encounter had occurred after the Balochistan CTD shared information with the Sindh CTD and a federal intelligence agency that the two most wanted IS-K militants — Syed Aimal Khan alias Hamza of Pishin and Abdullah alias Mamum from Quetta — who were involved in major terrorism incidents in Balochistan, were present in Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Mulla Isa Goth.