CTD cop injured in gun battle with terrorists dies

A policeman of the Counter-Terrorism Department breathed his last on Tuesday after remaining under treatment at a private hospital for one and a half months.
Head Constable Arshad Jadoon, the father of three children, was shot in his back during an exchange of fire with terrorists on October 1 in the Ahsanabad area along the Super Highway. The body had been handed over to the heirs for burial.
During the encounter, two high-profile members of the outlawed militant Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) group, who had allegedly planned a suicide attack targeting a procession of 12th Rabiul Awwal, were also killed.
The encounter had occurred after the Balochistan CTD shared information with the Sindh CTD and a federal intelligence agency that the two most wanted IS-K militants — Syed Aimal Khan alias Hamza of Pishin and Abdullah alias Mamum from Quetta — who were involved in major terrorism incidents in Balochistan, were present in Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Mulla Isa Goth.
Deputy Information Secretary and MPA Shahzad Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter has said the local...
The Sir Syed police on Tuesday handed over stolen dowry, including cash and jewellery, to a woman who had earned it...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said the appointment of a new administrator in Karachi is not a problematic...
A sessions judge has said there is a sorry state of affairs in Karachi’s District West where many government lands...
Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said we can strengthen our...
The Pakistan Peoples Party has announced it will take to task workers who are contesting the upcoming local government...
Comments