Revenue officer killed during anti-encroachment operation

A government official was killed and four others, including three policemen, sustained injuries due to firing and stone throwing by alleged land grabbers during an anti-encroachment operation in the Surjani Town area on Monday.

Windows of several vehicles were also smashed during the violence that started when an anti-encroachment team accompanied by police went to remove encroachments by land grabbers on the land of a welfare organisation in Surjani Town.

According to police, members of the land mafia started pelting the anti-encroachment team and police with stones, as a result of which three policemen were injured and several vehicles damaged.

Unidentified persons then opened fire on the government officials, injuring a revenue official, Manghopir Mukhtiarkar Aijaz Ahmad Chandio, and his driver Saeed Alam. They were rushed to a private hospital on the Stadium Road where Chandio succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police and the Rangers reached the scene. Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho said the police were investigating the violent incident and the perpetrators would be arrested.

According to anti-encroachment officials, the additional deputy commissioner I District West had written a letter to take action against the encroachment in Surjani Town but as soon as the staff started the operation, firing started.

Police said the deceased revenue official was the brother of MPA Mumtaz Chandio and hailed from Naushehro Feroz. He was the father of four children and lived in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. His burial would take place in his native town.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed grief at the death of the revenue official and directed the inspector general of police to arrest the land grabbers involved in the incident. The CM also sought a detailed report from the Karachi commissioner on the incident.