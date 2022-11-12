PM forms committee on bypass construction

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up a cabinet committee on the issue of constructing a bypass on the land of the Quaid-i-Azam University in the light of the Islamabad High Court’s orders. The committee will compile its recommendations and submit them to the cabinet within five days.
A notification for the establishment of the committee has been issued, according to which Federal Minister for Law and Justice Ayaz Sadiq has been appointed convener of the committee and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb its member while Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira, the secretary Home, the secretary Education, the chairman CDA, the vice-chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University and Additional Attorney General Mansoor Iqbal will attend the committee’s next meeting on special invitation.
