CCPO reviews law & order situation

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, on Friday presided a high-level meeting in his office and reviewed over all law and order and crime control situation.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, CTO Lahore Dr Asad Ejaz, SSP Investigation, SSP Operations, SsP of Investigation and Operations wings and concerned police officers attended the meeting.

Lahore CCPO also reviewed the overall performance of SsP of both wings and directed all the concerned senior police officers to improve their performance for prevention and detection of Crime. "Crime prevention is impossible without the arrest of habitual and proclaimed offenders, so police officers should focus on arresting Targeted, Proclaimed Offenders as well as Court Absconders, involved in serious crimes, especially TOs of A-category," CCPO Lahore urged.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar further said, SsP should adopt practical policing, moving out in field and redress the grievances of citizens by sitting with SHOs and investigation officers in police stations. The CCPO Lahore directed divisional SsP to strengthen the intelligence network against the drug dealers, land grabbers and organized criminals to prevent them from any illegal activity.

Ghulam Mahmood said, SsP, SDPOs should sit with the investigating officers in Police stations and complete the challans of cases so that the victims could get justice at the earliest. The CCPO Lahore directed them to strengthen their command for better supervision and to provide maximum relief to society further increasing the rate of challaning and recovery.

He said that in order to curb incidents of thefts, robberies and robberies, senior officers must adopt a joint line of action with coordination of all operational units and technical support of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority's modern information system. "Ensure prompt registration of cases on authenticated calls of Helpline 15 and applications received at the front desk," Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reiterated.

"Indiscriminate action in preview of National Action Plan against the violations of The Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, Tenant Registration Act, Aerial Firing and Arms Acts, One Wheeling and Kite Flying Acts should be boost up," he stressed. CCPO Lahore continued and directed the police officers to hold anti peace elements and criminals accountable through search and sweep operations on daily basis.