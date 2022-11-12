SSP Ghotki seeks fixation of head money for 85 bandits, criminals

SUKKUR: SSP Ghotki Tanver Hussain Tunio, complying with the directions of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday, recommended the high-ups of the Sindh government to fix head money for 85 bandits and hardened criminals operating in the riverine areas of the district.

Tunio, in a letter, has requested that an amount of Rs 10 million be fixed for eight bandits including Rahib Shar, Khuda Bux, Jan Mohammad Indhar, Jameel Imran, Sanullah Shar, Soomar, Rano Shar and Dost Ali Shar, who are directly involved in attacking the police picket established at the house of Laloo Shar for the recovery of three kidnapped persons within the limits of Ubauro Police Station.

The attack left DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto, Abdul Malik Kamangar and Din Mohammad Leghari (both SHOs) and two constables Jatoi Khan Pitafi and Mohammad Saleem Chachar, dead and three cops were injured when attacked with lethal weapons.

The SSP requested to fix Rs 5 million for 72 bandits each, while demanding a variable amount for five remaining other accomplices.