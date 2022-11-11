SHC seeks comments on plea against demolition drive in Mujahid Colony

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and others on a petition against the recently-initiated anti-encroachment drive in the Mujahid Colony area in District central.

The petitioners submitted that the KDA had started an anti-encroachment drive in Mujahid Colony without examining the legal status of the houses. They submitted that the KDA anti-encroachment cell was demolishing their legal houses under the guise of the anti-encroachment drive. They claimed that they had lawful documents issued by the government landowning departments.

The petitioners requested the SHC to restrain the KDA and KMC anti-encroachment staff from carrying out demolition of their houses till the disposal of their petition. The high court, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the KDA, KMC and others, and called their comments on the next hearing.