PPP govt robbing Sindh with impunity: Shahi Syed

Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh President Shahi Syed on Wednesday berated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stating that the former brought the national economy to the verge of bankruptcy during its three-and-a-half-year stint in power and the latter continued robbing the province of Sindh with full impunity.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference at the Mardan House. He said that neither was there a sewerage system in place nor was clean water supplied in the city. He alleged that the PPP government in Sindh released funds to its ministers for development but the money was not spent for public well-being.

Syed went on to allege that supporters of other parties in Sindh had been given a second-class status. Roads of underdeveloped areas of Karachi and Hyderabad had vanished but instead of reconstructing them, the provincial government had been operating colourful buses on them, the ANP leader remarked. He accused the Sindh government of harassing Pakhtuns in he name of domicile. “The PPP-led provincial should stop harassing Paskhtuns. Otherwise, the ANP will protest across the province,” he warned.

The ANP leader condemned the recent attempt made by the anti-encroachment department to demolish constructions in Mujahid Colony in District Central of Karachi. He remarked that the government's job was to provide housing to its citizens, but the government was taking away people's homes.

The ANP stood by the side of the victims of Mujahid Colony and under no circumstances they would be left alone, Syed asserted. Criticising PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said that Khan had been at loggerheads with every institution of the country since his ouster from power through the no-confidence motion.

“Since the coalition government came into existence and Imran Niazi was removed from the chair of the prime minister through the constitutional method of no confidence, he has started to see problems in every institution of the country.”

Syed said that Khan’s double standards regarding the media were also in front of everyone. He added that when Khan was in the government, he would say that the army and the government were on the same page, but since he was no longer in power, that same page seemed to have been torn.

The ANP leader said that negative propaganda was being carried out on social media in a systematic manner against institutions of the country by the PTI’s leaders and workers. The supreme institution like Parliament had been disrespected and Khan and his followers also attempted to make the Election Commission of Pakistan controversial, Syed added.

He said that institutions had also made a historical mistake by bringing Khan into power because today, the entire nation was suffering the consequences of that mistake. Syed accused the PTI chairman of trying to lead the country towards anarchy, stating that Pakistan could not afford such a situation.