 
close
Wednesday November 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Sinking ship

November 09, 2022

Pakistan’s economy is facing many crises and the country will fail to progress unless decisive action is taken. The double whammy of the Covid pandemic and the floods have left the economy reeling and our government pleading for foreign aid.

However this is only a short-term fix. The government needs to have a serious look at which policies can generate rapid growth as that is the only way out of this conundrum.

Arman Ameer

Kech

Comments