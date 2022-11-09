Lord of chaos

The neverending agitation politics of PTI leader Imran Khan has risen to new heights recently. The media-savvy narcissist has crossed all limits by implicating, without any proof, three very senior and important officials in his assassination attempt. Imran started his long march on the assumption that he is the most popular leader and, with the full support of an allied government in Punjab, would gather a mammoth crowd, bringing the federal government to its knees. Unfortunately for him, events did not pan out as he had envisaged. In his blind rage, Imran has only succeeded in further maligning state institutions and creating headaches for ordinary motorists just trying to go about their business.

The blocking of different roads by PTI supporters and allies has resulted in skirmishes between PTI workers and commuters and traders. This polarization, created and nurtured by the PTI chairman, has further fragmented an already divided society. Instead of creating more chaos, Imran must use his popularity to help unify the country. At the same time, the government and state institutions must take notice of the situation and ensure that no one is allowed to spread anarchy before it is too late.

Kamran Satti

Rawalpindi