JUIF leader wants Imran ousted from politics

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister and JUIF Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly Maulana Asad Mahmood on Monday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan should be ousted from national politics for his controversial statements after the Wazirabad firing incident.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said that after courts and the Election Commission of Pakistan had given verdicts against Imran Khan, it was a responsibility of the National Assembly speaker to issue orders against him as per the Constitution and law. He said Imran Khan was imposed on the country as per international agenda, adding that the PTI chairman would never be allowed to rule the country in the future. “We will reach every nook and corner of the country to make people aware of black deeds of Imran Khan during his stay in government and before that,” he said.

He said his party would apprise people of Imran Khan’s act of chairing a meeting of the Qadianis Economic Council before he took over the government. “We will counter your nefarious designs and narrative at every forum,” the JUIF leader said. He came down hard on the PTI chairman for accusing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior army officer of attack on him for the sake of his nefarious designs. He dubbed Imran a ‘political orphan’ having no ideology. He said Imran himself and his party leadership were main hurdles to registration of an FIR regarding the firing incident due to their contradictory statements. Imran and his party leaders didn’t fulfil requirements for FIR registration. PTI leaders, who enquired after Imran Khan, also gave contradictory statements on the number of bullets fired.

The JUIF leader recalled that it was Imran Khan who got fake FIRs registered against his opponents. He said the government’s coalition parties gathered at a platform for a good cause and would certainly bring economic stability in the country.

PMLN MNA Bashir Virk said Imran Khan was launched in Pakistan to economically destroy the country and divide the nation, adding that it was high time for patriotic Pakistanis to rise against such a person.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of the Jamaat-e-Islami called upon the chair to issue directives to the government to stop the release of a film teaching homosexuality. He said it was an attack on Pakistan’s family system. He said the Pakistan government had allowed releasing the film which won an award in France. He also regretted the highly objectionable video clip of Senator Azam Swati and demanded action against the responsible so that such acts were not repeated in the future.

MNA Hashim Notazai and Dr Nisar Ahmad Cheema said a person like Imran Khan should not be allowed to malign national institutions and personalities. Minister of State for Cabinet Division Muhammad Hashim, while denouncing politics of violence, demanded that a judicial commission should elaborate whether the PTI chairman received one bullet or four bullets.

MNA Nisar Cheema suggested that the federal government write to the Supreme Court of Pakistan or the Lahore High Court for constitution of a judicial commission to hold transparent probe into firing on Imran Khan near Wazirabad. However, he said there should be no blame game till the commission completed its work.