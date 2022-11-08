Pakistan outplay Egypt, to play for bronze

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Sufyan’s double strike helped Pakistan outplay Egypt 4-1 in the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Monday.
In the last pool match, Pakistan dominated the proceedings throughout the 60 minutes. Pakistan opened the account through Rana Abdul Wahid in 12th minute as he converted a penalty stroke. Sufyan struck in 26th and 43th minutes through penalty corners. Arshad Liaquat struck a goal in 39th minute to put Pakistan 4-0 up before Mohammad Raghab (50thminute) reduced the margin for Egypt.
Pakistan will now play Japan for third position on Wednesday (tomorrow) while Korea and hosts Malaysia will be seen playing for the title. South Africa and Egypt will be seen in action to avoid the wooden spoon.
KARACHI: Super Fix Championship Trophy is all set to be played on November 19 and 20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium,...
KARACHI: The re-emergence of the issue of overage players in the national squash circuit has nullified the efforts of...
LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar has been declared the International Cricket Council’s Women’s Player of the...
PARIS: Liverpool will have the chance to avenge last season’s Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real...
LAHORE: The seventh round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy saw Sindh bag their third win of the season as they rolled over...
KARACHI: The newly elected present of International Hockey Federation Tayyab Ikram is visiting Pakistan and has met...
Comments