Man dies, son injured as jeep falls into ditch

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and his son sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in the Telhatta area of Balakot on Sunday.

The jeep, which was on the way to Balakot from Telhatta, fell into the ditch after its driver couldn’t hold control over steering owing to a technical fault.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Balakot where the doctors pronounced Sardar Naeem Bashir dead. His injured son was referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, a huge explosion occurred in the gas cylinder shop leaving its owner injured in the Khawari bus terminal in the heart of the city. The drivers, passersby and traders, according to eyewitnesses, rushed to the safer place in panic after the cylinder exploded with a big bang.

“We responded promptly and put out the fire shortly as it could also stretch over and damage passenger vehicles stationed in the terminal when the cylinder exploded,” Amir Khadim, the spokesman of Rescue 1122, told reporters.