Finnish PM cleared of misconduct in partying scandal

HELSINKI: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was on Friday cleared of misconduct following an official inquiry after a leaked video showed the 36-year-old partying last August. Dozens of complaints were filed to Finland´s chancellor of justice after the premier was shown dancing and partying with friends and celebrities, driving global headlines.
PARIS: France´s National Assembly voted on Friday to sanction a far-right MP with a rare 15-day suspension and pay...
NEW DELHI: Primary schools in India´s capital New Delhi will shut to protect children from the toxic smog choking the...
SAO PAULO: Brazilian police said on Friday they have nearly finished clearing hundreds of roadblocks by supporters of...
ATHENS: Greece must redouble efforts to investigate a state wire-tapping scandal that saw the intelligence chief and...
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump is planning to ride a wave of Republican victories in next week´s midterm elections by...
NAIROBI: More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya´s worst drought in four decades,...
Comments