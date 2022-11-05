 
close
Saturday November 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Finnish PM cleared of misconduct in partying scandal

By AFP
November 05, 2022

HELSINKI: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was on Friday cleared of misconduct following an official inquiry after a leaked video showed the 36-year-old partying last August. Dozens of complaints were filed to Finland´s chancellor of justice after the premier was shown dancing and partying with friends and celebrities, driving global headlines.

Comments