Saturday November 05, 2022
Who did it?

November 05, 2022

The attack on Imran Khan is condemnable. Over the past few months, his negative statements against the regime have earned him more enemies than friends. A few days ago, a PTI member’s audio was leaked in which he said that supporters should carry weapons with them. A couple of days before that, a press conference was held in which the PTI member talked about the possibility of the march turning violent. These points should not be ignored. It is also strange that a man with a gun managed to get closer to the container amid tight security.

It is true that the PTI and the PML-N do not maintain good relations. But, I don’t think that the party which has to take care of a sinking economy and steer the country out of the mess created by the previous government will go to this extent. I pray for my country’s safety and hope that nothing will deter its peace.

Sheeba Ajmal

Peshawar

