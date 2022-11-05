Who did it?

The attack on Imran Khan is condemnable. Over the past few months, his negative statements against the regime have earned him more enemies than friends. A few days ago, a PTI member’s audio was leaked in which he said that supporters should carry weapons with them. A couple of days before that, a press conference was held in which the PTI member talked about the possibility of the march turning violent. These points should not be ignored. It is also strange that a man with a gun managed to get closer to the container amid tight security.

It is true that the PTI and the PML-N do not maintain good relations. But, I don’t think that the party which has to take care of a sinking economy and steer the country out of the mess created by the previous government will go to this extent. I pray for my country’s safety and hope that nothing will deter its peace.

Sheeba Ajmal

Peshawar