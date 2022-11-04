India confirm participation in baseball event in Islamabad

KARACHI: The Indian baseball team will participate in the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup to be held in Islamabad in December.

According to President Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) has given the hosting rights of the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup to Pakistan. The event will be held from December 20 to 24.

Teams from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Palestine had already confirmed their participation. Nepal and Iran have also been invited. Their response is awaited.

Fakhar said that the federation had organised the team's camp for the World Baseball Classic Qualifier (WBCQ) under the supervision of coach Nisar Ahmed with the support of Army Sports Directorate. The Federation has announced a reward of Rs100,000 for the coach due to the excellent performance of the Pakistan team in WBCQ.