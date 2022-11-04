Behind the pack

Pakistan, unfortunately, is lagging behind in almost every field nowadays. According to the Gallup Business Confidence Index, based on survey data collected by Gallup Pakistan, business confidence is at the lowest levels ever recorded by Gallup in our history.
None of us, civilians, politicians and bureaucrats alike, can afford to ignore these findings. We must set out our priorities first and endeavour to find and rectify the main cause of our economic woes. Our neighbouring countries are doing well and are pulling ahead of us with each passing day, which does not bode well for our future.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
