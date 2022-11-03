PHC seals illegal treatment centres

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed an illegal drug treatment and rehabilitation centre after rescuing 16 inmates to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

According to details, Panah Clinic, located on Jhangi Wala Road, Dewan Puli Bahawalpur, was functional illegally without registration from the PHC. Its owner Dr Zia Moeen had got it registered as a GP clinic, not as a drug rehabilitation centre.

Its administration had put 16 persons in subhuman living conditions, exposing them to constant risks of infectious diseases. The inmates were subjected to repeated tortures in the name of drug treatment and rehabilitation, while the relatives were given an impression of treatment and rehabilitation. Neither any qualified psychiatrist, psychologist, medical expert, nor paramedical staff was there to treat patients. Besides the non-availability of proper medicines, expired allopathic medicines were being given.

The centre also lacked health facilities, and emergency cover. The inmates ate substandard food kept in unhygienic conditions, and were drinking tap water. A joint action was taken by the district administration, health department, police and other departments concerned under the supervision of the PHC team. A total of 16 inmates were rescued to the BVH for admission, where their medical and psychological check-ups and tests were done by relevant experts.