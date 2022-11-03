‘Voice of Punjab’ semi-final today

LAHORE:All-Punjab music competition ‘Voice of Punjab’ (VOP) auditions were held at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall. More than 500 young singers from across Punjab participated in the audition, from which 25 young artistes would be selected for the semi-finals. Voice of Punjab semi-final will be held today (Thursday).

The final contest of ‘VOP’ will be held on November 4. Cash prize worth Rs100,000 would be awarded to the winner while the second position holder will get Rs50,000 and the 3rd prize is Rs30,000.