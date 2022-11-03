Imran part of foreign conspiracy due to Israeli, Indian funding: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan Chairman has himself become a part of a foreign conspiracy by prompting lies in the country on basis of the donations he had received from India and Israel.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he said the PTI chairman had emerged as a security threat to the country, for he wanted to harm the country by spreading anarchy.

“I do admit that a foreign conspiracy is being implemented against Pakistan, but this conspiracy isn’t the one being pointed out by Imran Khan but he [Khan] himself has become a part of the foreign conspiracy by spreading lies in the country on basis of Israeli and Indian funding,” Memon alleged.

He said the PTI chief had started talking about martial law as he desired that Pakistan should face economic instability as a result of international sanctions after the imposition of martial law.

The provincial information minister said Pakistan had started receiving international aid after the massive flood devastation, as the flood calamity was a big issue in the global media. However, he remarked, this entire humanitarian cause had been damaged by Khan, and both the national and international media were now more concerned about the PTI’s long march and the flood victims had become the ultimate sufferers of this situation. He said the media attention had turned toward Khan’s long march, and this development had also emerged as a conspiracy against Pakistan.

Memon further alleged that Khan didn’t possess any plan for the progress and development of Pakistan, and the PTI leader had been acting upon the agenda of Israel and India. He said Khan had been continuously targeting institutions related to national security as the former prime minister wanted to create a situation of bloodshed in the country in order to achieve his vested political interests.

He showed slides to the media to inform the journalists what noble persons of the country like Dr Israr Ahmed, Abdul Sattar Edhi and Hakim Muhammad Said had used to think about the PTI chairman.

Memon said it was necessary to give such historical references to expose the PTI chief to prove that he was a fraudulent politician, and no one should think that he had an unblemished past. He said some personalities of high stature in Pakistan had informed the nation about the reality of the PTII chairman several years before Khan had come into power.

He mentioned that the late Hakim Muhammad Said had written in his book about Japan that the Israeli lobby and international media had started giving special attention to Khan to promote his image as the future prime minister of the country. He said noted religious scholar Dr Israr Ahmed had also pointed towards the foreign conspiracy being hatched to unduly impose Khan on the country.

Memon recalled that Abdul Sattar Edhi had, in an interview, disclosed that Khan had joined hands with Hameed Gul to overthrow the government of Benazir Bhutto. He claimed that Khan was involved in intrigues against the national institutions and had always sided with unconstitutional forces.

He said the entire nation had been saddened due to the death of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif, but Khan had been attempting to use this grave tragedy for his own political objectives. He recalled that the late Arshad Sharif in his programme had disclosed that the PTI had received heavy funding from Indian and Israeli donors.

He said the reality of the foreign conspiracy about which Khan had been continuously talking had been exposed. He said the real conspiracy in which Khan had been involved was linked to India and Israel.

He mentioned that Khan insulted America in his every speech, but in the past he had been pleased when he, as prime minister, officially visited the United States and met then US president Donald Trump.