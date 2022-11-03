Protection of journalists’ rights govt’s top priority: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf in his message on international day to end impunity or crimes against journalists said on Wednesday that the protection of the rights of the journalist community is the government’s top priority.

He said freedom of the press is essential for stable and strong democracy in the country and therefore the government values press as the fourth pillar of the state. He presented tribute to the journalists who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and said that their sacrifices will not go waste.

He said the parliament believed in freedom of the press, therefore, all necessary steps would be taken to protect the lives and property of the journalist community. He also lauded the services of journalist Arshad Sharif who was killed in Kenya last week.

NA Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani in his message emphasized the need to promote freedom of the press in the country to strengthen democracy. He said the journalists who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are the pride of the nation and their services will always be remembered in golden words. -- APP

Our correspondent adds: The NA Speaker, meanwhile, constituted the first-ever parliamentary caucus on child rights. The parliamentary caucus on child rights will be headed by member National Assembly Mehnaz Akbar while lawmakers Shaza Fatima Khwaja, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Saad Waseem, Naz Baloch, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Asiya Azeem, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Abubakar, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Mohsin Dawar will be its members.

The parliamentary caucus on child rights was constituted in pursuance of unanimous resolution adopted by National Assembly during its session held on October 20, 2022. The resolution was adopted to ensure provision of fundamental rights to all children as the bright future of the country is interlinked with growth and development of children.