SC declares PMLN’s Bhatti winner from NA-91 Sargodha

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared PMLN’s ticket holder Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti the winner from NA-91 Sargodha IV.

A three-member bench under CJP Umar Ata Bandial heard the case. At the outset of the hearing, counsel for Dr Bhatti argued the ECP had wrongfully invoked its powers to order re-polling in the constituency. He claimed there was no justification for the re-polling. The counsel for PTI’s Amir Sultan Cheema said the ECP had ordered re-polling in 20 polling stations, after finding evidence of vote tampering, from where his client emerged victorious.

Following the hearing, CJP Umar Ata Bandial rejected the ECP order for re-polling and directed to notify PMLN’s Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti as the winning candidate from the Sargodha seat.