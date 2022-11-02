Daanish schools budget passed

LAHORE:Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority (PDS&CEA) in its meeting directed the administration to complete the under construction schools at the earliest and expressed satisfaction on the excellent results of Matric and Intermediate. The authority passed the budget for the year 2022-23. The meeting reviewed the completed and under-construction projects while the Vice-Chairperson directed the administration to complete the Daanish Schools at Mankerah, Taunsa and Centres of Excellence at Pir Mahal and Chakwal.