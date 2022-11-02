BMP office opened in Faisalabad

KARACHI: A new regional office of Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) has become functional at the State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation, Faisalabad premises from Tuesday (November 1), a statement said.

With opening of the office, complainants of Faisalabad and its adjoining areas will be facilitated, as earlier they had to travel to Multan and Lahore for redressal of their grievances.

“With the establishment of Faisalabad office, the number of regional offices of BMP has risen to six, besides a secretariat in Karachi. Another regional office of BMP at Muzaffarabad, AJK is also proposed to be operational shortly,” the BMP said. The services of Banking Mohtasib are free of cost and the complainants do not need to engage an advocate/legal counsel to plead their cases.