PTI long march: Govt extends Red Zone area

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of the arrival of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march in Islamabad, the government has extended the Red Zone of the federal capital, local media reported.
Under the new decision, Faisal Avenue, Margallah Road, Barri Imam and Fifth Avenue have all been made part of the Red Zone. Since Section 144 will remain in force in the areas declared parts of the Zone, no rally or a public gathering will be allowed there. PTI’s long march, which started from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on Friday, October 28, 2022 to pressurise the government for early elections could reach Gujranwala even after three days.
PESHAWAR: Character building is the most important pillar of the education system. Educational institutions need to...
ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Monday rejected a reference, seeking disqualification of former prime...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Policy Research Institute in collaboration with the Institute of Regional Studies organized a...
RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Pakistan leader Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that the people who have positioned...
ISLAMABAD: Multiple social media posts claim that the Punjab police have recovered significant quantities of arms and...
ISLAMABAD: A banking and an Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in two...
Comments