Two big serials ‘Farq’ and ‘Zindagi Aik Paheli’ start Monday on Geo TV

KARACHI: With the onset of winter, there is great news for the viewers of Geo Television that two new dramas are starting on the same day on Geo TV.

Both serials are produced by Seventh Sky Entertainment. The viewers will watch the serials titled “Zindagi Aik Paheli” and “Farq” from Monday.

First series of the drama will start on Monday night, in which the irony of fate on daughters will be shown, while the story of broken relationships will be brought forward in the second drama. The drama serial “Zindagi Aik Paheli” will be aired daily at 7:pm with Haroon Rasheed, Nimra Khan, Maria Malik, Laiba Khan, Ayesha Gul, Behroz Sabzwari, Shabir Jan, Farhan Ali Agha, Maryam Noor, Ayesha Rajput, Farida Shabir in the lead roles, Ahmed Usman and others included.

While the second serial “Farq” will be aired on Monday and Tuesday from 8:pm and the main characters of this drama are Faisal Qureshi, Sahar Khan, Adeel Chaudhry, Mahmood Aslam, Saba Shah, Jawaria Abbasi, Sohail Sameer, Sabiha Hashmi, Faiza Gilani, Farah Nader and others.

Differences in the heart and unreliability of relationships have been made the theme of the play. This drama is written by Imran Nazir which has been made more beautiful by Ahsan Talish’s direction.

Written by Saber Zafar, Shani Arshad has made mesmerising with his composition and the magic of his voice along with Rose Meri. Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi made this story memorable for the audience.