Murad, Ishaq Dar discuss efforts to provide relief to flood victims

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at the CM House on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed and the newly appointed special assistant to prime minister, Tariq Mehmood Pasha.

A statement issued by the CM House said the meeting between the CM and the finance minister took into consideration the current ties between the federal government and Sindh, damage caused due to floods in the province, and efforts underway to conduct the relief activities for the millions of the victims of the calamity.

The CM also holds the portfolio of the provincial finance department, and in previous regimes he often complained about undue delays in the release of due fiscal transfers from the Centre to his government, arguing that the delays seriously impacted governance in the province. The CM used to criticise the past governments on this account.