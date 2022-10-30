Bilawal slams killings, asks govt to ensure fair probe

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the lynching of two men in Karachi’s Machhar Colony.
A day earlier, two men — employed at a telecommunication company —were tortured and lynched by a mob in Machhar Colony following child abduction rumours being linked to them. Both men, according to the police, succumbed to injuries on the spot.
Issuing a statement following the incident, the foreign minister said: “Those who paint their hands with the blood of innocent citizens should be immediately arrested.”
The PPP chairman extended his sympathies to the victims’ families and hoped for the judiciary to ensure redressal and justice for the affected families.
Directing the Sindh government to ensure a fair probe into the incident, Bilawal said: “Reservations of the affected families regarding the investigation and legal proceedings should be addressed.”
He deemed the killing of civilians by mobs time and again as a matter of concern for society. “Intolerance, violence and tendencies of taking the law into one’s hands must be denounced,” Bilawal stressed in his statement.
