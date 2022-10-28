CM has nothing to do with security alert: KP govt

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. —Photo File

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) has issued a threat alert about senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

In a statement on Thursday, he said the chief minister had nothing to do with issuing the threat alert. According to the statements of Arshad Sharif, he and his family members were receiving threats.

“If the threat alert had been wrong, Arshad Sharif would not have been killed in Kenya,” he said, adding that all significant political and social figures were given protocol if they wanted it and Arshad Sharif was given protocol in this context.

He said all airports in the country, including the Peshawar airport, were operated by the Centre. FIA, ANF and ASF officials working at the airports belonged to the federal government. He said the PDM leaders addressed a press conference at the time of Arshad Sharif’s burial, just to hide their corrupt deeds.