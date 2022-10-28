US commits additional Rs6.63bn for flood victims

—AFP

SUKKUR: US Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday announced an additional $30 million (Rs6.633 billion) in humanitarian assistance to support the flood victims.

This new funding brings the United States’ total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security, and disaster preparedness and capacity building efforts to $97 million this year. Ambassador Blome made the announcement during a visit with the USAID’s implementing partner, ACTED in the Shikarpur district of Sindh, where he helped distribute emergency shelter and hygiene kits to the flood victims.

The US ambassador also travelled to Makhno village, where the USG emergency shelter kits are being used as temporary housing by the flood victims. He also spoke with the flood victims to learn about the impact of the flooding and understand their needs.

He said the new funding would expand efforts to address immediate needs, scaling up assistance to the most-affected communities and enabling the USAID to reach more than four million people. “With the additional funding, the US government, through the USAID, will provide life-saving food, nutrition, and health assistance to mitigate increased food insecurity and malnutrition resulting from the impact of floods, as well as curb the rise of diseases resulting from the stagnant floodwaters.”

He said the new funding would also provide shelter supplies to help families rebuild as well as winterisation kits to help prepare as cold weather approaches. “And because women and girls are disproportionately impacted by natural disasters, like flooding, the US is providing increased protection support to prevent gender-based violence as well as provide support to the survivors.”

He said, finally, the logistics support to the partners would help accelerate the delivery of relief assistance to those in need, adding that the US is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan. “We stand with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time,” he added.